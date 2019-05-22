Weather outlook

After a night of heavy rainfall, the forecast for Thursday is for cloudy skies throughout most of the country, with scattered showers likely in northern Moravia. Average daytime highs should range between 14 to 22 degrees, depending on the cloud cover.
Major new residential and office district to go up in Prague’s Hagibor district
From underground bunkers to “Fire Mountain”: how Prague’s poorest have lived over the centuries
Czechs set to go beyond EU proposals on ‘dual quality’ foods, products with outright ban
Czech hiking trails mark 130 years
Rainbow Map of Europe shows relative position of sexual minorities worsening in Czechia