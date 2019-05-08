Weather outlook

Thursday should be cool and cloudy with rain likely in the late afternoon in the southern Bohemian region and Moravia. Daytime highs should range between 14 to 18 degrees Celsius. Friday’s forecast is much the same.
Study shows major divide between Czech Republic’s depth of EU integration and public attitudes towards Europe
Fifteen years of Czech EU membership – a debate
“Czexit” cheerleader Tomio Okamura rallies help of far-right leaders Le Pen, Wilders ahead of EU elections
Little-known hero Doreen Warriner honoured in Prague: “She did something amazing, but she didn’t seek recognition”
15 years after accession - what is the deal with Czech Euroscepticism?