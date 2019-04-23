Weather outlook

Brian Kenety
23-04-2019
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

Wednesday should be partly cloudy throughout the country with average daytime highs of between 21 and 26 degrees Celsius. The outlook for Thursday is much the same.

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
 
 
 