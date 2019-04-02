Weather outlook

Brian Kenety
02-04-2019
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

The forecast for Wednesday is varied, with thunderstorms likely in the west, sun in the middle of the country, and cloudy skies in the east. Average daytime highs should range between 14 to 20 degrees Celsius.

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
 
 
 