Weather outlook

Brian Kenety
20-03-2019
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

Thursday should be sunny throughout the regions of Bohemia and Vysočina and partly cloudy in Moravia. Daytime highs of between 11 and 15 degrees Celsius are forecast.

 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 