Weather outlook

Sunday should be cool and cloudy with scattered showers likely throughout the country. Average daily temperature should between 6 and 10 degrees Celsius.
Russia accused of shady practices in Prague by renting out Czech owned flats to third parties
Czech PM tells President Trump he wants to “make the Czech Republic great again“
Czech priest Tomáš Halík hands Pope Francis letter urging reforms, vision
Tibetan government leader in exile in Prague
Czech PM says meeting with President Trump is a “restart” in bilateral relations