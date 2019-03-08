Weather outlook

Brian Kenety
08-03-2019
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

Rain is in the forecast for Saturday nationwide, apart from in the Zlín region. Daytime highs should range between 7 to 13 degrees Celsius. Scattered showers are also likely on Sunday.

 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 