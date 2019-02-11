Weather outlook

Tuesday should be partly cloudy with occasional light snow throughout the country, with the exception of northern Moravia. Daytime highs should range between 0 to 4 degrees Celsius.
Could AT&T be Czech Republic’s next major telecom operator?
Could the Czech Republic soon profit from a “state-wide metro system”?
‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ raises profile of Czech AIDS project co-founded by Freddie Mercury's friend
Major renovation planned for Prague’s Masaryk train station
Huawei threatens court case if Czech agency does not withdraw warning