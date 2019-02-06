Weather outlook

Brian Kenety
06-02-2019
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

Thursday should be cool and cloudy, with occasional snow flurries likely in central and northern Bohemia, rain expected in the Pardubice region and a fair bit of sun forecast for much of Moravia. Daytime highs should range between 0 to 4 degrees Celsius.

 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 