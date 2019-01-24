Weather outlook

Brian Kenety
24-01-2019
Friday should be partly cloudy in the north and overcast in the south. Snow flurries are expected in Vysočina and southern Moravia. Daytime highs should range between -5 to -1 degrees Celsius.

 
