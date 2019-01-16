Weather outlook

Thursday should be partly cloudy with rain likely in northwestern Bohemia during the day and in Moravia and Silesia in the late evening. Daytime highs should range between 4 to 8 degrees Celsius.
Czechs charge foreign “universities” over scam targeting students from India, Bangladesh, Nepal
Study: Climate change replaces terror attacks as Czechs’ biggest fear
Czech property prices rose 10 pct by Sept. last year, among steepest increase in EU
Prague hopes to turn ex-hospital where Jan Palach died into ‘Museum of Totalitarianism’
President slams security agencies over “campaign” against Huawei