Weather outlook

Brian Kenety
04-01-2019
The forecast for Saturday is for cloudy skies and freezing rain or light snow throughout much of the country. However, heavy snowfall is likely in the early hours of Saturday in many regions, includin Zlín, Moravia-Silesia, and Vysočina. Daytime highs should range between 1 to 5 degrees Celsius.

 
