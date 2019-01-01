Weather outlook

Brian Kenety
01-01-2019
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

Wednesday should be cloudy with freezing rain or light snowfall likely throughout the Czech Republic. Daytime highs should range between-1 to 3 degrees Celsius. The Czech Hydrometeorological Institute is warning of strong winds in the mountains of Bohemia and Moravia with gusts of over 100 kilometres per hours possible.

 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 