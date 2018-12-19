Weather outlook

Brian Kenety
19-12-2018
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

Thursday should be cool and cloudy with occasional light snowfall in most regions, apart from western and southern Bohemia. Daily highs should range between -2 and 2 degrees Celsius.

 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 