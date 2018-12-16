Weather outlook

Brian Kenety
16-12-2018
Monday should be mostly cloudy throughout the country with freezing rain or light snowfall likely especially in west Bohemia. Daytime highs should range between -2 and 2 degrees Celsius.

 
 
 
 
 
