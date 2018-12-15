Weather outlook

Sunday should be cold and partly cloudy, with occasional light snowfall in the west and southwest of the country. Daytime highs should hover between -4 to 0 degrees Celsius.
“Paneláks” – home for many Czechs, but what does the future hold?
Locals and mayor fight to halt destruction of historic villa in protected area
How would a “hard” Brexit impact the Czech Republic?
Some 10,000 Czech businesses fronted by homeless “white horses”
Why did Communists allow first public demonstration on December 10, 1988?