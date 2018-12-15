Weather outlook

Brian Kenety
15-12-2018
Sunday should be cold and partly cloudy, with occasional light snowfall in the west and southwest of the country. Daytime highs should hover between -4 to 0 degrees Celsius.

 
 
 
 
 
