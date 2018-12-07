Weather outlook

Brian Kenety
07-12-2018
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

Saturday should be cloudy in Prague and in the western and northern most parts of the country, with scattered showers likely. Daytime highs should be between 5 to 9 degrees Celsius. In Bohemia and Vysočina, strong winds with gusts of up to 70 kilometers per hour are anticipated over the weekend.

 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 