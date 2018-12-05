Weather outlook

Brian Kenety
05-12-2018
Thursday should be cloudy throughout most of the country. Occasional rain, sleet or light snowfall is forecast for all regions except for Zlín and Moravia-Silesia. Average daily highs should be between -1 to 3 degrees Celsius. Friday should be warmer but rainy nationwide.

 
 
 
 
 
