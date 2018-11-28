Weather outlook

Brian Kenety
28-11-2018
Thursday should be clear in the north and partly cloudy in the south, with light snowfall or freezing rain likely in southern Moravia the morning. Daytime highs should range between -1 and 3 degrees Celsius.

 
 
 
