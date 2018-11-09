Weather outlook

Brian Kenety
09-11-2018
Saturday should be partly cloudy to overcast throughout the country. Daytime highs should howver between 9 to 13 degrees Celsius.

Rain is expected on Sunday in western Bohemia and southern Moravia.

 
 
 
