Weather outlook

Brian Kenety
07-11-2018
Thursday should be cool and cloudy throughout the country, with the exception of the Zlín region, where the sun will make a token appearance. Rain is expected only in the Karlovy Vary and Ustí nad Labem regions. Average daytimes highs should be between 10 to 14 degrees Celsius.

 
 
 
