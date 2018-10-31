Weather outlook

Thursday should be overcast in the western half of the Czech Republic and partly cloudy in the eastern half, with daytime highs of between 17 to 21 degrees Celsius.
Prague gears up for weekend of major centenary celebrations
New electric scooters invade Prague’s pavements
“The day I first saw a map of the future Czechoslovakia” – WW1 survivors remember the birth of their new state
Djokovic and Agassi among stars to attend Štěpánek farewell in Prague
Section of key Prague bridge set for demolition