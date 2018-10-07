Weather outlook

Broadcast in English
Broadcast Archive
Monday should be overcast to partly cloudy, with the occasional light rain
possible especially in the southern half of the country. Daytime highs of
between 17 to 21 degrees Celsius are anticipated.
facebook
twitter
newsletter
youtube
instagram
rss
Suzanna Halsey: I organised New York celebration of Velvet Revolution from offices of Penthouse
Moravian Baroque Gem On Holy Hill
Visiting Warhorse Studios - The Czech game developer behind Kingdom Come: Deliverance
Green mamba scare in Prague
Housing in Czechia least affordable in Europe
Munich Agreement – The behaviour of the great powers explained
On September 28th Czechs celebrate St. Wenceslas Day
Foreigners can vote in Czech local elections, but show little interest