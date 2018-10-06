Weather outlook

Broadcast in English
Broadcast Archive
Sunday should be partly cloudy in central Bohemia with scattered showers
likely in the Karlovy Vary region and throughout much of northern Moravia.
Daytime highs of 17 to 21 degrees Celsius are expected.
facebook
twitter
newsletter
youtube
instagram
rss
Suzanna Halsey: I organised New York celebration of Velvet Revolution from offices of Penthouse
Moravian Baroque Gem On Holy Hill
Visiting Warhorse Studios - The Czech game developer behind Kingdom Come: Deliverance
Housing in Czechia least affordable in Europe
Green mamba scare in Prague
On September 28th Czechs celebrate St. Wenceslas Day
Munich Agreement – The behaviour of the great powers explained
St. Wenceslas Day to kick off month of centenary celebrations