Weather outlook

Brian Kenety
06-10-2018
Print
Subscribe to RSS

Sunday should be partly cloudy in central Bohemia with scattered showers likely in the Karlovy Vary region and throughout much of northern Moravia. Daytime highs of 17 to 21 degrees Celsius are expected.

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 