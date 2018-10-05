Weather outlook

Brian Kenety
05-10-2018
Saturday should be clear to partly cloudy with daytime highs of 18 to 22 degrees Celsius. Overnight, occasional showers are expected. Rain is in the forecast throughout the country on Sunday.

