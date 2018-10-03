Weather outlook

Thursday should be partly cloudy throughout most of the country, with rain in the forecast only for the region of Liberec. Average daytime highs should be between 13 to 17 degrees Celsius.
Visiting Warhorse Studios - The Czech game developer behind Kingdom Come: Deliverance
Putting a face to Queen Judita, Saint Zdislava, and the ‘Vampire of Čelákovice’
On September 28th Czechs celebrate St. Wenceslas Day
Emperor Franz Josef still calling the shots at the Czech workplace
Munich Agreement – The behaviour of the great powers explained