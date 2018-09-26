Weather outlook

Brian Kenety
26-09-2018
Print
Subscribe to RSS

Thursday should be sunny nationwide, with daytime highs of between 20 and 24 degrees Celsius. Clouds are set to roll in overnight, with rain in the forecast for northern Bohemia on Friday.

 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 