Weather outlook

Brian Kenety
21-09-2018
Cloudy skies and cooler temperatures are expected throughout the country on Friday, with light rain possible in the east. Daytime highs should reach 15 to 19 degrees Celsius. Rain is expected almost nationwide on Saturday.

 
 
 
 
 
