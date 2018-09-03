Weather outlook

Brian Kenety
03-09-2018
Print
Subscribe to RSS

Tuesday should be partly cloudy in central and northern Bohemia, but occasional light showers are expected in the regions of Pilsen, South Bohemia and Vysočina.

Heavier rainfall is anticipated in Moravia, particularly in the south. Average daytime temperatures should be between 21 and 26 degrees Celsius.

 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 