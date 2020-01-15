Weather outlook

Cloudy skies are in the forecast across the country for Thursday, while freezing rain is expected in Moravia in the morning. Daytime highs should range between 5 to 9 degrees Celsius.
Study: Demand for new flats in Prague set to keep outstripping supply
Jana Ciglerová: Americans say their lives are fantastic, Czechs say everything is terrible – neither is true
Most Czechs think modern history being reinterpreted falsely, survey shows
Property prices in Czech mountain regions surge
“There is good, better and then there is the USSR.” – New book depicts life in communist Czechoslovakia through memories of people who experienced it