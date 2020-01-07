Weather outlook

Broadcast Archive

Brian Kenety
07-01-2020
Wednesday should be partly cloudy or overcast throughout the country. Average daytime highs are expected to range from 3 to 7 Degrees Celsius. Freezing rain is anticipated in much of Moravia on both Wednesday and Thursday.

 
 
