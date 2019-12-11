Broadcast Archive

Weather outlook

Brian Kenety
11-12-2019
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

Thursday should be mostly cloudy throughout the country with light snow or freezing rain likely in Bohemia. Daytime highs should range between –1 to 5 degrees Celsius.

 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 