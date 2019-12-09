Broadcast Archive

Weather outlook

Brian Kenety
09-12-2019
Tuesday should be partly cloudy nationwide during the day, with the skies clearing in the evening. Average daytime highs are expected range between 6 to 10 degrees Celsius.

 
 
 
 
 
 
