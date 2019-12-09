Weather outlook

Tuesday should be partly cloudy nationwide during the day, with the skies clearing in the evening. Average daytime highs are expected range between 6 to 10 degrees Celsius.
Over 1,000 skeletons discovered during renovation of Kutná Hora “bone church”
Language exams for foreigners seeking permanent residency permit to become tougher
Why are Russian and Chinese spying activities in Czech Republic so intense and how exactly do they do it?
Prague’s historical Koh-i-noor factory to be converted into residential area
The history of the “German Czechs”