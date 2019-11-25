Broadcast Archive

Weather outlook

Brian Kenety
25-11-2019
Fog and light rain is in the forecast on Tuesday morning for much of the country. The skies are expected to clear in the afternoon. Average daytime highs should range from 8 to 12 degrees Celsius.

 
 
 
 
