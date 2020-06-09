Weather forecast

Broadcast Archive

Ian Willoughby
09-06-2020
It should be overcast with some rain in the Czech Republic on Wednesday, with temperatures of up to 17 degrees Celsius. Daytime highs are expected to climb to up to 25 degrees Celsius at the weekend.

