Weather forecast

Tuesday should be cloudy to overcast with scattered showers and day temperatures between 15 and 19 degrees Celsius.
Czech Republic ready to “normalize” travel with twenty European countries
Czech government reopens borders sooner than planned, special regime with Slovakia
June 1990: When Billy Bragg and Michael Stipe played Olomouc’s outdoor cinema
Official: Covid-19 not primary cause of death in 60 percent of those who have died with disease
State to waive small firms’ social security contributions in summer