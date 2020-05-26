Broadcast Archive

Weather forecast

Ian Willoughby
26-05-2020
It should be overcast in the Czech Republic on Wednesday, with temperatures of up to 18 degrees Celsius. Similar weather is predicted for the following days, though daytime highs are likely to fall slightly.

 
 
 
 
