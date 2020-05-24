Broadcast Archive

Weather forecast

Ian Willoughby
24-05-2020
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

Monday should be cloudy with daytime highs of up to 13 degrees Celsius in the Czech Republic. Most of the week is expected to have similar weather, with temperatures not exceeding 18 degrees Celsius.

 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 