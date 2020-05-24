Weather forecast

Monday should be cloudy with daytime highs of up to 13 degrees Celsius in the Czech Republic. Most of the week is expected to have similar weather, with temperatures not exceeding 18 degrees Celsius.
First ever Indo-European settlement discovered on Czech Territory
How can foreigners travel to Czech Republic at present – and what may future hold?
Czech women might finally be allowed to drop the suffix -ová
iRozhlas: Landlords abandoning Airbnb as service faces closer oversight
Czechs, Germans, Austrians and Poles meet at closed borders