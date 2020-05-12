Broadcast Archive

Weather forecast

Ian Willoughby
12-05-2020
It should be mainly overcast in the Czech Republic on Wednesday, with daytime highs of up to 11 degrees Celsius. Cloudy skies are then expected to continue, with temperatures climbing to the mid-teens Celsius at the weekend.

 
 
 
 
