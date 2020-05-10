Weather forecast

Monday should bring overcast skies with rain and day temperatures around 13 degrees Celsius. High winds and a further drop in temperatures to 0 degrees are expected in the afternoon and night hours.
Archaeologists discover secret passage in Milevsko monastery
Czech study shows extremely low level of collective immunity to COVID 19 virus
Save the Beer initiative rescues hectolitres of craft beer from destruction
Czech politicians get protection after reports they may become target of Kremlin hit
Association: Coronavirus crisis unlikely to dent Czech property prices