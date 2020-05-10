Broadcast Archive

Weather forecast

Daniela Lazarová
10-05-2020
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

Monday should bring overcast skies with rain and day temperatures around 13 degrees Celsius. High winds and a further drop in temperatures to 0 degrees are expected in the afternoon and night hours.

 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 