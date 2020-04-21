Weather forecast

It should be sunny in the Czech Republic on Wednesday, with temperatures of up to 16 degrees Celsius. The current period of fine weather is expected to give way to overcast skies from Friday until the middle of next week.
Food tour operator: Post-virus Prague will have less fine dining, more casual restaurants and delivery
US-based screenwriter and teacher Milena Jelinek dies at 84
Coronavirus: Czech business group slams opaque, ‘discriminatory’ timetable for reopening shops, services
“Operation K” - How the Communists wiped out Czechoslovakia’s monasteries in one brutal stroke
Government unveils five-stage plan to reopen businesses