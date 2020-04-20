Broadcast Archive

Weather forecast

Ian Willoughby
20-04-2020
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

It should be sunny in the Czech Republic on Tuesday, with temperatures of up to 15 degrees Celsius. More fine weather is expected throughout the week.

 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
 