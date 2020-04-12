Broadcast Archive

Weather forecast

Daniela Lazarová
12-04-2020
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

Monday should be partly cloudy to overcast in the afternoon hours, with rain and storms in places and day temperatures between 17 and 21 degrees Celsius.

 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
 