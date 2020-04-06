Weather forecast

It should be sunny in the Czech Republic on Tuesday, with temperatures of up to 19 degrees Celsius. More clear skies and warm weather are expected in the following days.
Why Chinese masks destined for Italy were seized (not ‘stolen’) by Czech authorities
Economist Tomáš Sedláček: A positive look at the coronavirus crisis
How is coronavirus affecting Prague’s real estate market?
Fall in coronavirus reproduction number shows efficacy of strict measures
March 25, 1945 – the day the Americans bombed Prague deliberately