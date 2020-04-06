Weather forecast

Broadcast Archive

Ian Willoughby
06-04-2020
It should be sunny in the Czech Republic on Tuesday, with temperatures of up to 19 degrees Celsius. More clear skies and warm weather are expected in the following days.

 
 
