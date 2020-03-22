Weather forecast

Broadcast Archive
Broadcast in English
Broadcast Archive
Monday should bring clear to partly cloudy skies and day temperatures
between 0 and 4 degrees Celsius.
facebook
twitter
newsletter
youtube
instagram
rss
Art education in Czechia: envy of the world
Karel Čapek: Novelist, playwright – and travel writer
The Defectors: Czech-American essayist René Georg Vasicek’s debut novel an exploration of identities, truths and “quantum beings”
New coronavirus measures now in place in Czech Republic
Updated coronavirus measures in Czech Republic
An overview of current coronavirus countermeasures in Czech Republic
State of emergency declared, border restrictions from Friday night
Coronavirus: Czech schools close, large events banned