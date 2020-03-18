Weather forecast

Broadcast Archive

Ian Willoughby
18-03-2020
Thursday is expected be overcast in the Czech Republic, with temperatures of up to 15 degrees Celsius. Daytime highs should fall considerably at the weekend, when several days of clear skies should begin.

 
 
 
 
 
 
