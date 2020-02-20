Broadcast Archive

Weather forecast

Ian Willoughby
20-02-2020
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

It should be overcast in the Czech Republic on Friday, with temperatures of up to 5 degrees Celsius. Daytime highs are expected to rise to around 9 degrees Celsius at the weekend, when there will also be some rain.

 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 