Weather forecast

Sunday should be overcast in the Czech Republic, with temperatures of up to 11 degrees Celsius. Daytime highs are not expected to fall below 4 degrees Celsius next week, when it will be mainly cloudy.
Prague WHO chief: The worst aspect of the coronavirus? The panic surrounding it
Czech Republic bracing for wind storm Sabine
Ron Perlman: Cinema is a much bigger art-form than superhero movies represent
Wind storm Sabine hits Czech Republic
Climate experts: white winters in Czechia to become increasingly rare