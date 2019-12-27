Weather forecast

Saturday should bring partly cloudy to overcast skies with scattered snow showers and day temperatures between -2 and 2 degrees Celsius.
Novinky.cz: Prague brothel threatened to send out 600 prostitutes onto the capital’s streets
Czech Village Bake Shop in Cedar Rapids gives expat community a taste of home
Vánočka – a Christmas Eve sweetbread steeped in symbolism
Prague’s State Opera to reopen after three-year renovation
Prague will have its New Year’s fireworks show, but separate from City Hall’s official video mapping spectacle