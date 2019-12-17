Weather forecast

It should be overcast in the Czech Republic on Wednesday, with temperatures of up to 10 degrees Celsius. Similar weather is due until the weekend, when daytime highs are likely to drop slightly.
Language exams for foreigners seeking permanent residency permit to become tougher
Czech teenager builds second-largest ever Millennium Falcon LEGO model
Gunman kills six patients in Ostrava hospital, two more fighting for their lives
HN: Developers aiming to sell co-living concept in Prague
Legendary Tatra 77 car showcased at London’s Victoria & Albert Museum